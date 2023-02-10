Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $3,026,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 112.6% during the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,758,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,758,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 767,119 shares of company stock worth $12,670,059. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.