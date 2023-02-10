Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $510.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at $112,146,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $36,122,401. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

