Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

