Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $99,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5,130.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE PGR opened at $137.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

