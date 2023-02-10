Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
PXD stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
