Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $27,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

