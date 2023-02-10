Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,265 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.75.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.