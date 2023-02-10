Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,213 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 833,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Unilever Company Profile

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.