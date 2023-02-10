Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

