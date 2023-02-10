Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,043 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of DQ opened at $42.36 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

