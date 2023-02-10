Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

