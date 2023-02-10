Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 248 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,824,000 after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 171.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.