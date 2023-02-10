Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 498 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 99,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CoStar Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 898,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 144,504 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CoStar Group Profile

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

