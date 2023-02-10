Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

