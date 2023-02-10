Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,309 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.37 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

