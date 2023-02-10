EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 691,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,276,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in shares of EHang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 146,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 3,021.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EHang by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

