Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

