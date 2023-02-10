Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

