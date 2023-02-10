EMX Royalty Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EMX Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.
EMX Royalty Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$3.30.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.
