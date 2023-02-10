EMX Royalty Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EMX Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$3.30.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty ( CVE:EMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.34 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.