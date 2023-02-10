Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

ENB opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

