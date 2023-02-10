Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.
Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %
ENB opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Featured Stories
