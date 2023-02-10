Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.40.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.82.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$4.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.44. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$813.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$51.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

