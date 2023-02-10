Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Energy Services of America in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Energy Services of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 35.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,798,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,774 shares of company stock worth $23,476. 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

