Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGHSF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EGHSF opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

