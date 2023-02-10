Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$42.94 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.80.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Enghouse Systems

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,708,675. In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,708,675. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,912.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

