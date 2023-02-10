Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$42.94 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
