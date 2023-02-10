ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 827,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 369,313 shares.The stock last traded at $30.39 and had previously closed at $30.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

