Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enova International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Enova International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.