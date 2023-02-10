enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Head-To-Head Review

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biotricity and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares Biotricity and enVVeno Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 5.26 -$29.13 million ($0.46) -1.70 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$16.53 million ($2.58) -2.40

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -265.11% -6,795.29% -155.92% enVVeno Medical N/A -56.38% -53.02%

Summary

Biotricity beats enVVeno Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



