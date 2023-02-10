Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MHO opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

