Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

