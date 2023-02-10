Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Datadog, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,668.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $184.70.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,889 shares of company stock valued at $31,800,260 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

