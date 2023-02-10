Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NYSE GIL opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

