Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $361.70 and last traded at $361.17, with a volume of 160669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.13.

The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.40.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,840,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

