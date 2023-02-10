Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $361.70 and last traded at $361.17, with a volume of 160669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.13.
The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.40.
Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,840,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Everest Re Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.