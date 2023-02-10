Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.16 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

