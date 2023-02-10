Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.51) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.22) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €20.65 ($22.20) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.04.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

