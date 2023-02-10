Excel (EXCC) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Excel to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Excel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A Excel Competitors 738 3833 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Excel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excel N/A N/A -0.15 Excel Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,166.31

This table compares Excel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Excel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Excel. Excel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Excel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Excel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excel N/A N/A N/A Excel Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Summary

Excel peers beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Excel

Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

