Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $170.58. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

