Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $677.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $624.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

