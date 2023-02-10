Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $13.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

