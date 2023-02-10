Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) versus Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Head-To-Head Review

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 2.39 $109.00 million $856.03 8.34 Capital Bancorp $180.02 million 1.64 $41.80 million $2.90 7.25

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.38% 23.45% 2.02% Capital Bancorp 23.23% 20.14% 1.99%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

