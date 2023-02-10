Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on April 17th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 166.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.