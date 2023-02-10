Financial Analysis: NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) & Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexImmune and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 2 2 0 2.50 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 4 13 0 2.76

NexImmune presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 755.36%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $115.41, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given NexImmune’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NexImmune is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

32.5% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NexImmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexImmune and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$50.90 million ($2.63) -0.15 Merck & Co., Inc. $59.28 billion 4.56 $14.52 billion $5.71 18.69

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune. NexImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A -94.69% -83.38% Merck & Co., Inc. 24.49% 44.27% 17.77%

Volatility & Risk

NexImmune has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats NexImmune on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

