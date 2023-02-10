Financial Contrast: International Consolidated Companies (INCC) and Its Peers

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Consolidated Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 738 3833 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.04%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A 0.00 International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,153.21

International Consolidated Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Consolidated Companies peers beat International Consolidated Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

