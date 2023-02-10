Financial Contrast: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -8.10% 0.17% 0.10% Mastercard 44.65% 158.38% 27.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Mastercard 1 2 20 0 2.83

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $413.41, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $3.14 billion N/A -$86.00 million ($0.37) -101.86 Mastercard $22.24 billion 16.02 $9.93 billion $10.22 36.24

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats Trip.com Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

