Financial Survey: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) versus Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 23.93% 11.41% 0.88% Evans Bancorp 22.67% 13.94% 1.02%

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of America pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

68.3% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Evans Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 6 7 0 2.33 Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $40.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Evans Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $94.95 billion 3.02 $27.53 billion $3.19 11.20 Evans Bancorp $98.75 million 2.22 $22.39 million $4.05 9.83

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats Evans Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management segment offers solutions to meet client’s needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

