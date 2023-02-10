Financial Survey: Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) & Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Home Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Capital Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Home Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A ($4.13) -8.98 Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 7.65

Profitability

Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Home Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Erste Group Bank and Home Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Home Capital Group has a consensus price target of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.25%. Given Home Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than Erste Group Bank.

Summary

Home Capital Group beats Erste Group Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,091 branches. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

