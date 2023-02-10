Financial Survey: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A loanDepot -10.45% -24.85% -3.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sentage and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 6 0 0 1.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $2.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Sentage.

2.0% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sentage and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $2.26 million 2.85 -$1.09 million N/A N/A loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.18 $113.52 million ($1.23) -1.76

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Volatility & Risk

Sentage has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

loanDepot beats Sentage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

