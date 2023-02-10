Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Finning International Stock Performance
FINGF stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $31.99.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
