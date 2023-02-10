Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Finning International Stock Performance

FINGF stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

