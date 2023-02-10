Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.56. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$23.46 and a 1 year high of C$40.20.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.