Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Finning International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$35.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.46 and a 52-week high of C$40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.56.

Finning International Announces Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.0999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,621.84.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

