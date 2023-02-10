First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $13.71 on Friday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

